Mercedes & Ric Flair at the Big Event NY (Photo), Chelsea Green wants to face a former WWE superstar

– Mercedes Moné met Ric Flair at Big Event NY, signed autographs for six hours, then wrestled at House of Glory.

Signed and met fans for 6hrs then wrestled! I love pro wrestling #HOGCityOfDreamz pic.twitter.com/PH2boqTjtW — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 16, 2025

– Chelsea Green would love to see Layla to return to WWE and challenge her for the US Championship

WHERE DID SHE SAY THIS!!???

TELL HER I WANT TO WRESTLE HER TOO@mslayel https://t.co/Zt4ZV4aQyn — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 16, 2025

– Green was busy over the weekend…

Added PACE CAR DRIVER to the resume ✔️ https://t.co/zgfzPx6tc7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 16, 2025

