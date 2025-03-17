Matt Riddle asked about his hardest opponents in the ring

During an interview with Scott Johnson on the Going Ringside podcast, former WWE star Matt Riddle was asked about his hardest opponents in the ring …

“Hardest opponent? Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard. So hardest in the ring. But, then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens… It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying… Very difficult. Sheamus hits ya hard, but it’s easy to put together.”

Riddle also commented on Bill Goldberg…

“Dude, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, you’re in your f mansion in Texas. You’re in your mansion in Texas, and your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro—at the end of the day, I’d whoop that ass 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it.”

