JBL shares his thoughts on Storm and May bleeding during their match at AEW Revolution

JBL recently shared his thoughts on Toni Storm and Mariah May bleeding during their match at AEW Revolution, stating that he has no issue with it. While he didn’t watch the match in full, he kept up with the event through social media clips. “I didn’t see the match. I saw the social media clips, and I watched all of them. That’s kind of how I keep up with things. I don’t always watch matches, but I always keep up with the social media clips.”

Reflecting on his own experience with blood in wrestling, JBL recalled his infamous match with Eddie Guerrero at the Staples Center, where Guerrero bled profusely. “When Eddie and I did it, we needed something big, and it was at the Staples Center also. We needed something big. People say Eddie bladed too deep, no, he didn’t. He had what was called a business blade, and we used to always call it a business blade. It looked like a dagger. We needed something like that, and I don’t know if they did or not.”

Addressing the controversy surrounding women bleeding in matches, JBL acknowledged the shock factor but didn’t see it as a negative. “I don’t have an issue with it. It’s shocking, it’s gory. Especially when it’s women because you’re not used to that. So people are talking about it. When they’re talking about it, I’m not sure they’re talking about it in a bad way, but they’re talking about it. I think that’s great.”

JBL also commented on AEW’s current standing in the wrestling world, noting that the company has struggled to maintain its initial momentum. “AEW’s had a hard time getting a lot of buzz recently. People have kind of turned on them. They were the darling for a while, and when you’re the internet darling, it’s a catch-22 because just as being the internet darling is great, they can turn on you, and you’re the internet goat at that point and they want to kick you around. That’s kind of what AEW has fallen into.”

Ultimately, JBL believes the controversy surrounding the bloodshed may have worked in AEW’s favor by generating buzz. “So to me, I think it’s created the buzz that they probably wanted, and I don’t know. I’m the last person to say, but I don’t feel like I had a problem with it.”

