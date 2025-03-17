Jake Roberts doesn’t believe John Cena has the “it factor”

Wrestling legend Jake Roberts recently shared his thoughts on John Cena, stating that he doesn’t believe Cena has the “it factor.” While discussing the idea of Cena turning heel, Roberts acknowledged the timing might be right. “Yeah, absolutely. Sure, why not? It’s time for it for a couple reasons. Number one, Cody’s your top babyface now. So you gotta get those other guys out of there, so he’s the only one. To turn him heel, he’s gonna wind up putting Cody over, which is what they want.”

However, Roberts made it clear that he never saw Cena as a truly special performer. “I don’t think he did. I don’t feel it. Nothing personal. But I just always struggle with him. He just doesn’t have that magic in him, man.” He acknowledged Cena’s abilities but felt he lacked the natural charisma that defines the greats. “His interviews are okay, and his work was good, very good. But he didn’t have that oomph. He had to work really hard.”

Roberts’ comments suggest that, in his view, Cena’s success was more about effort and persistence rather than an innate star quality.

Source: The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts

