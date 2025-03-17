Corey Graves to join Michael Cole on Raw commentary tonight

PWInsider.com is reporting that Pat McAfee did not make the trip to Europe to call Monday Night Raw but instead, Corey Graves will be joining Michael Cole on today’s broadcast.

Graves has been doing NXT commentary since early January but that decision did not sit down with him, eventually making some controversial remarks on X saying that he was told he was not “famous enough” for his job.

The comments left him off TV for a week but he returned for the January 22 episode and has been there ever since.

It will be his first main roster commentary since being moved to NXT as he has also been removed from the broadcast booth for premium live events and replaced by Wade Barrett.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

