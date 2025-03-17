Chelsea Green’s scenario for Wrestlemania 41, John Cena says he doesn’t needs fan approval

– While speaking at a press conference during the Pennzoil 400, Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green revealed her ideal scenario for WrestleMania 41. She said “I’ve put a lot of thought into this in the past couple of weeks. We’re on the road to WrestleMania this month. I’m thinking my ideal match would be myself versus Nikki Bella in a Hair versus Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. The Hair versus Hair match, that one’s a dream. But me versus Nikki Bella, I love Nikki, I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match.”

– John Cena says he doesn’t care what fans think about him turning heel ahead of Raw this week

When someone is properly grounded in life, they shouldn't have to look outside themselves for approval. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 17, 2025

