A Vince McMahon sighting (photo), wrestling couple marries, Cedric Alexander update

– AEW wrestler Leila Grey and fellow wrestler Luke Kurtis recently got married.

OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS

This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨

Official photos coming soon! pic.twitter.com/pqSyXpCK0k

— Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) March 17, 2025