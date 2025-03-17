A Vince McMahon sighting (photo), wrestling couple marries, Cedric Alexander update

– AEW wrestler Leila Grey and fellow wrestler Luke Kurtis recently got married.

– Former WWE star Cedric Alexander announced for House of Glory Waging War.

– Vince McMahon spotted at the Knicks basketball game.

