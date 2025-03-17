A Vince McMahon sighting (photo), wrestling couple marries, Cedric Alexander update
– AEW wrestler Leila Grey and fellow wrestler Luke Kurtis recently got married.
OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS
This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨
Official photos coming soon! pic.twitter.com/pqSyXpCK0k
— Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) March 17, 2025
– Former WWE star Cedric Alexander announced for House of Glory Waging War.
– Vince McMahon spotted at the Knicks basketball game.
#vincemcmahon #Knicks pic.twitter.com/gwkLt1NOTc
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 18, 2025