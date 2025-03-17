3/17/25 Raw results from Brussels

Michael Cole (alongside Corey Graves) goes off on John Cena following his heel promo on WWE Raw:

You can hear the pain in Michael Cole's voice…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X8RxgK12Es — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2025

“For two decades, I believed in that man, rode alongside that man, bought everything that he was selling, not only me but millions around the world, and he has the audacity to come out tonight and blame the WWE fans?

“John Cena is a 16-time champion because of the fans. John Cena is a massive millionaire and a movie star because of the fans, and what does he do? He comes out and cries and acts like an irrational prick. That is what John Cena is!”

– Raw kicks off with John Cena making his first appearance since turning heel at The Elimination Chamber. The last time is now, and the crowd is absolutely bonkers for the new heel John Cena. Let’s go Cena vs. Cena sucks chants, you sold out chants, and just pure electricity in the building.

John Cena says for the last 25 Years he’s been in an abusive relationship with the fans bullying him. John says he’s not a babyface or a heel, he’s a human being and the fans have been awful to him no matter how much he’s given to them over his career, and the fans should be ashamed of themselves because all they do is take and take.

John says the fans will no longer get anything from him because they deserve nothing, and wants the fans to look themselves in the mirror and see the awful people they’ve become.

John says the fans have always tried to steal his moments, made him the butt of an invisible joke, and use him for their pathetic failures in life. John says he’s breaking up with the fans and the fans don’t matter to him anymore.

Cody Rhodes enters the arena. Rhodes and John Cena face to face.

Rhodes’ response to Cena:

“It’s not ‘kid’, it’s WWE Champion, and who the hell are you? What happened to the guy on the shirt?

“I was excited to go face to face with John Cena, but instead I get this. I better not get THIS at WrestleMania, because if I do, I will run it over, because I have already taken it’s best shot, and I will retire it early.

“Now go find John Cena, because I want to face him at WrestleMania, not this whiny b-tch.”

(1) No Holds Barred time: Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Penta sets his sights on the Intercontinental Championship

– Dominik Mysterio pitches for PENTA to join the Judgment Day. Dirty Dom was chatting to Karrion Kross in the background…

Could Kross be joining the Judgement Day?

– Rhea Ripley interrupts IYO SKY and Bianca Belair’s contract signing, where she takes both women out and signs her own name on the contract.

(2) Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile in singles action after The LWO brawls to the back with the rest of American Made.

– Contract signing time

Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair signed the contract for the Women’s World Championship Match but Rhea Ripley interrupt the segment. Belair pushes Iyo Sky. Iyo put Bianca to the table, Ripley hits Powerbomb to Sky through the table with Belair on it. Ripley signed the contract to make it triple threat match (not official yet).

(3) Jey Uso makes short work of Austin Theory before Gunther tries to attack his opponent for WrestleMania from behind once again.

Jey counters the rear naked choke sending Gunther face first into the turnbuckle and after a series of quick punches, he steals Gunther’s World Title, and stands tall as the champ is sent to the outside.

– A Town Down Under challenge Jey Uso to a tag match next week on RAW

– Adam Pearce finally gets Rhea to hand over the contract backstage and doesn’t answer her request to be added to the match. Bianca and Iyo then get back into a brawl with Rhea with the latter being the only one left standing and escorted out by security.

(4) The LWO defeated American Made in tag action. But after they were attacked by an absolutely unknown assailant. There is no way of telling who that masked man is.

– We get a video package running down the shocking end to Raw last week and the return of the OTC.

Seth Rollins music hits and one can only assume he’s out here looking for answers.

After an extended singalong Rollins says he want to talk about Roman, Seth can’t be mad because he would have done the same thing. He says Reigns has no plan, well at least an incomplete one. He left out CM Punk.

He should have let Rollins take care of the CM Punk problem and now it’s like the “good old days” Rollins is left to clean up the big dogs mess.

Rollins says Punk and Roman are both going to be on Smackdown and he doesn’t want to let them have all the fun, Seth is heading to Smackdown too.

He thanks the Brussels crowd for there great voice all night and hypes up the main event before asking Brussels to sing him out

– As AJ Styles was about to start running down Logan Paul, he is interrupted by Karrion Kross again. He suggests Styles is jealous of Logan Paul’s quick rise to stardom and AJ refuses and walks out. Kross and Scarlett share a laugh at Styles expense as it appears there plan is working.

(5) Bron Breaker retains his Intercontinental Championship with a pinfall victory over Finn Balor.

After the match The Judgment Day jumped Bron however, after declaring his interest for the Intercontinental Championship earlier in the night, Penta made the save clearing the ring and picking up the title belt in the process.

Penta gives the intercontinental Championship back to its rightful owner and the two stand in the centre of the ring, eyes locked, as Raw goes off the air.

