WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results / Hannover, Germany / Sun Mar 16, 2025

The Complete Results from Zag Arena:

Lilian Garcia is the ring announcer for the evening; Sebastian Hackl is the host.

Jey Uso defeats Dominick Mysterio.

Ludwig Kaiser defeats Grayson Waller (with Austin Theory).

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark.

PENTA defeats Chad Gable.

Hannover Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez, who gets put through a table by Ripley).

Intermission.

The Motor City Machine Guns defeat DIY.

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

Main Event: Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats AJ Styles.

