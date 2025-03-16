Video: Rhea Ripley suffers wardrobe malfunction

Mar 16, 2025 - by James Walsh

During a WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany, Rhea Ripley feared her “twins” would be exposed after her innerwear got ripped during a match against Liv Morgan. While her top stayed in place, her bra didn’t.

Footage of Ripley adjusting her top was shared on Twitter, and Ripley humorously acknowledged the situation.

Recently, Ripley lost the WWE Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY, who will defend the title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lizzy Valentine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal