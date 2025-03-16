Video: Rhea Ripley suffers wardrobe malfunction

During a WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany, Rhea Ripley feared her “twins” would be exposed after her innerwear got ripped during a match against Liv Morgan. While her top stayed in place, her bra didn’t.

Footage of Ripley adjusting her top was shared on Twitter, and Ripley humorously acknowledged the situation.

Recently, Ripley lost the WWE Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY, who will defend the title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Her bra didn't hold but the cutout top did pic.twitter.com/0u0AVuae6L — ✨️jux buffgoth stan✨️ (@worsethanany1) March 15, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

