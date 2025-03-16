Update on Becky Lynch, Triple H thanks Barcelona

– Fightful Select have offered a small update on Becky Lynch and her plans with WWE, with it being noted that the promotion are talk in discussions over plans for her return, and creative pitches are being made for the former multi-time WWE Women’s World Champion. This doesn’t indicate how soon she will be back, but it means that she likely will be within the next few months if WWE’s creative team is actively in talks about it. It emerged last month in a report that she was being discussed for an appearance at WrestleMania 41.

– Triple H via X:

Barcelona was incredible…Passionate, electric and loud! Brussels…you’re up next. See you at #WWERaw… — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2025

