Undertaker on criticism for Triple H being inducted into the WWE HOF, Mike Bailey on PWG/AEW

– While speaking on his podcast, The Undertaker addressed criticism of Paul “Triple H” Levesque being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame…

“Regardless of what people think, he is not going to put himself in the Hall of Fame. And if there’s anybody that is up there that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame — now I know he’s there in DX, but that’s completely different, right? But his resume speaks for itself. Anybody that understands anything about wrestling, he’s a first ballot Hall of Fame guy, but he is not going to put himself in there.

It’s just — there’s just certain people, it’s not a Hall of Fame if they’re not in it. And it has to be done. It has to, it had to be done. And you know, all the jagoffs that have nothing to do but to get on social media sites and — you know, what? Screw them. It had to be done.”

(quote: 411Mania.com)

– Speedball Mike Bailey says PWG is very much tied into AEW.

“I think PWG is ultimately and now very intimately tied into All Elite Wrestling, right. I was wrestling in 2016, in the 2015 BOLA where I wrestled and I remember if you look at the card now, half of them or more than half the card is with AEW now.”

(via Sid Pullar III of Sports Illustrated)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

