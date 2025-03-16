Steve Austin to appear at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend

Fanatics Events today announced that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing at WWE World at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 for autographs and photo ops.

“OH HELL YEAH! It’s only fitting we drop this announcement today,” the Fanatics social media account said, taking advantage of 3:16 day.

The WWE Hall of Famer was notably missing from last year’s WrestleMania but with the show from his new home in Nevada, his return was inevitable. Austin last appeared at WrestleMania 38, wrestling Kevin Owens in the main event of night one at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets to meet Austin go on sale on Tuesday, March 18 at 11AM ET. A WWE World admission ticket is required to purchase photo and autograph tickets.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

