Steve Austin reflects on his own heel turn at WrestleMania 17
“No, I wouldn’t because I loved working heel when I was in WCW. I loved working heel when I first came into WWE because that was a true heel.” However, he admitted that his heel turn at WrestleMania 17 was a mistake. “When I turned heel at WrestleMania 17, the people didn’t want me to turn heel. It was a forced turn. It was my idea. Vince always likes to do something big on a WrestleMania. He didn’t do anything big. So I suggested that and he said okay, but it was a shit move.”
Austin explained that while he personally enjoyed working as a heel, the fans were not receptive to the change. “People weren’t ready for it. People didn’t want it. I liked working heel. I just figured it would go over like gangbusters.” He also admitted that his approach may have been too aggressive. “So the heel I was trying to be was, you know, and trying to be so hated, so much, so fast. I think I tried too hard.”
Although his heel run allowed him to experiment with his character, he ultimately regretted the turn. “When I look back at it, sure, I got to push the creative envelope and do a lot of things that were cool or whatever, and push the envelope in a different direction and go out on a limb, but people didn’t want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that.”
Because of his own experience, Austin doesn’t believe he’s in a position to advise Cena on a potential heel turn. “So I don’t think that I’m in a position where I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin.”
