Spoilers: ROH TV taping results

Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the following two matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* CMLL’s Dark Panther pinned New Japan’s Okumura with a small package.

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Sons of Texas, Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara and Willie Mack defeated MxM Collection & Johnny TV when Guevara pinned TV. The losers attacked the winners and isolated Mack, beating him down. They walked out with one of the ROH Tag Team title belts yet again.

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena & Diamante defeated Jordan Blu & Mazarati.

* Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno.

* Queen Aminata pinned Viva Van.

* Beast Mortos & Dralistico defeated The Parea, Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus.

* In a Trios bout, Atlantis Jr. & Fuego & Titan defeated Vorador Jr. & Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario.

