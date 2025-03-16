Quick Raw preview, Xavier Woods mocks the Street Profits, Happy 316 Day

– RAW Preview for Monday…

* John Cena and Cody under one roof

* Jey Uso vs Austin Theory

* Bron Breakker vs Finn Balor for the IC Title

* Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser in a

* Dakota Kai vs Ivy Nile

– Xavier Woods mocks The Street Profits after finally winning the Tag Tean Championships again

Congrats boys! Only took years for yall to use the advice we gave to you and actually make some moves. Better late than never I guess!@WWE https://t.co/oOXgWNu28S — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 15, 2025

– WWE posted:

