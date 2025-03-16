Quick Raw preview, Xavier Woods mocks the Street Profits, Happy 316 Day

Mar 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– RAW Preview for Monday…

* John Cena and Cody under one roof

* Jey Uso vs Austin Theory

* Bron Breakker vs Finn Balor for the IC Title

* Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser in a

* Dakota Kai vs Ivy Nile

Xavier Woods mocks The Street Profits after finally winning the Tag Tean Championships again

– WWE posted:

