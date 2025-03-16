Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh announced, Asuka update, Vince Steele passes away
– Just announced:
Its finally happening…. Maki Itoh v Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
Back in Japan, I was too far ahead of my time to be fully understood. But eventually, the direction I created became the norm. Ever heard of Kabukimono? They didn’t follow the times—the times followed them. That’s exactly what it was.
Sad news in our pro wrestling family… Vince Steele @jjvinsteele718 has past away. Prayers up for his loved ones and all who were close to him. Rest in peace big man. pic.twitter.com/iljppfKCEP
