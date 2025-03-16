Mercedes Mone wrestles Indi Hartwell at HOG Wrestling event

Mercedes Mone was not at Collision last night but there was a good reason for it as she was wrestling at an independent show on the other side of the country for HOG Wrestling.

Mone, with her four championship titles, wrestled former WWE Superstar Indie Hartwell during the City of Dreamz HOG event held at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York.

The two had a 15-minute match which ended with Mone tapping out Hartwell. The show aired live on Triller TV.

Prior to the show, Mone spent several hours meeting wrestling fans at The Big Event convention which also had the likes of Ric Flair, Lita, AJ Lee, Bret Hart, Sgt Slaughter, Mandy Sacs, The Great Khali and others.

