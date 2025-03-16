Matches announced for AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision airing after basketball next week, more

– Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King added to FSW Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey.

– Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander has been announced for AEW Dynamite.

THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/19!#AEWDynamite Omaha, NE

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Megan Bayne vs Kris Statlander Since her debut, @MeganBayne has run amok in the #AEW Women's Division! Can @CallMeKrisStat stop her in their rematch THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/9i2HAymSEu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025

– A 4-Way Match featuring Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, Ricochet, and Speedball Mike Bailey is set for this week’s AEW Dynamite, with the winner earning a title shot for the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty.

– Next week:

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday. Airing coast-to-coast following the NCAA Tournament.

#AEWCollision SLAM DUNK SUNDAY

Immediately following NCAA at 11ET / 8PT on @tntdrama + @SportsOnMax Lucha Stars vs LFI Two Lucha Stars team, @AEWHologram + #ROH TV Champ @komandercrmx, to battle LFI's @dralistico_lfi & @beastmortos! See it LIVE this Wednesday 3/19 in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/AYgRxBRT6U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025

#AEWCollision SLAM DUNK SATURDAY

Immediately following NCAA at 11ET / 8PT on @tntdrama + @SportsOnMax TNT Title: Daniel Garcia (c) vs Adam Cole Questions will be answered! @AdamColePro vs TNT Champ Garcia w/ EVERYONE banned ringside! See it LIVE this Wednesday 3/19 in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/MvHYHDqvVe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025

