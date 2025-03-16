Matches announced for AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision airing after basketball next week, more

Mar 16, 2025 - by staff

– Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King added to FSW Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey.

– Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander has been announced for AEW Dynamite.

– A 4-Way Match featuring Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, Ricochet, and Speedball Mike Bailey is set for this week’s AEW Dynamite, with the winner earning a title shot for the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty.

– Next week:

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday. Airing coast-to-coast following the NCAA Tournament.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lizzy Valentine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal