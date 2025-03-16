Liv Morgan shares more battle wounds (photo), possible injury from TNA Sacrifice

Mar 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @Physics_wrestle

Liv Morgan shares more battle wounds from her recent house show match against Rhea Ripley.

– According to TNA sources, Mustafa Ali was believed to have dislocated his jaw during his match against Mike Santana at Sacrifice on Friday. Ali was able to correct it and finish the match, and he isn’t expected to miss any time.

(source: Fightful Select)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vita VonStarr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal