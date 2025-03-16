Liv Morgan shares more battle wounds (photo), possible injury from TNA Sacrifice
– Liv Morgan shares more battle wounds from her recent house show match against Rhea Ripley.
#livmorgan pic.twitter.com/duW3IC00FX
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 17, 2025
– According to TNA sources, Mustafa Ali was believed to have dislocated his jaw during his match against Mike Santana at Sacrifice on Friday. Ali was able to correct it and finish the match, and he isn’t expected to miss any time.
(source: Fightful Select)