Kevin Nash remembers Scott Hall, Clark Conners wins title, Mercedes Mone and Great Khali (photo)

– Clark Conners of the Bullet Club War Dogs won the vacant DEFY World Championship last night.

Results:

Here are results for DEFY Aftermath on Saturday, March 15th from the historic Washington Hall in Seattle WA.

SEATTLE WA: March 15, 2025 Washington Hall

DEFY SUPER 8XGP round one match: Clark Connors defeated Titus Alexander, Marcus Mathers, and Labron Kozone to advance…DEFY SUPER 8XGP round one match: Starboy Charlie defeated Jordan Oasis, Bishop Kaun, and Evan Rivers to advance…Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) defeated Flamin’ Aces (Spencer Scott & Zaye Perez)…DEFY 2 Survive Match: Rhio was final survivor defeating Nicole Matthews & Vert Vixen & Tara Zep & Liiza Hall & Danika Della Rouge & Brooke Havok & Anna Beretta…Double Chain Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) defeated the Bollywood Boyz…DEFY SUPER 8XGP for the vacant DEFY World Championship: Clark Connors defeated Starboy Charlie to become new DEFY World Champion

– Kevin Nash comments on the anniversary of Scott Hall’s passing.

Love and miss you Scott. Life hasn't been the same without you by my side. pic.twitter.com/rftoo5vHkv — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 15, 2025

– Recent photo of Mercedes Mone with former WWE wrestler The Great Khali.

