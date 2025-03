WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results / Dortmund, Germany / Sat Mar 15, 2025

The Complete Results from Westfallenhalle:

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s IC Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark

Ludwig Kaiser defeats Austin Theory (with Grayson Waller)

The Motor City Machine Guns defeat DIY

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. NOTE: Ripley gives Raquel Rodriguez the Riptide

PENTA defeats Chad Gable

Jey Uso defeats Dominick Mysterio

Main Event: Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats AJ Styles

