Wendi Richter on Toni Storm, what is next for UFC?, Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca

– Wendi Richter responded humorously to the idea of wrestling Toni Storm, admitting she was initially unaware of who Storm was. “I didn’t even know it. Someone said, ‘Are you gonna wrestle Toni Storm?’ I said, ‘Who’s that?’ I didn’t know who she was.” Despite this, Richter displayed her trademark confidence and willingness to step into the ring under the right circumstances. “You know what, I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody.” She then jokingly issued a challenge, setting an ambitious price for a potential match. “I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I’ll do it.”

(Source: Ring The Belle)

– Netflix is rumored to be the UFC’s next potential broadcasting partner, as its deal with ESPN ends this year.

(source: NYPost)▫️

– Chelsea Green will be defending her Women’s US Championship against Sol Ruca on NXT this Tuesday.

