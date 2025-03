The Street Profits defeated DIY to become The new WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown from Spain. WWE posted the following interview after the show:

EXCLUSIVE: @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE say that now that they have the WWE Tag Team Championships, they’re not letting them go any time soon.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4Z5rDaXUNh — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email