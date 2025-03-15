Video: Lilian Garcia makes an announcement about her WWE future

Mar 15, 2025 - by staff

– Lilian Garcia has announced that today’s WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain was her last SmackDown as the full-time ring announcer.

She will be on ring announcing duties for the Saturday Night’s Main Event shows and working with WWE on other projects.

