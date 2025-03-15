Video: Lilian Garcia makes an announcement about her WWE future

– Lilian Garcia has announced that today’s WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain was her last SmackDown as the full-time ring announcer.

She will be on ring announcing duties for the Saturday Night’s Main Event shows and working with WWE on other projects.

LILIAN GARCIA ANNOUNCES THAT TONIGHT WAS HER FINAL NIGHT BEING SMACKDOWN FULL TIME RING ANNOUNCER #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/UiLO1UJcTT — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 15, 2025

Presentación del pre show por Lilian García. MCMG vs Los Garza #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/6yF2L0wDPH — Contralona (@Contralona) March 14, 2025

