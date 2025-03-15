Two mystery teasers air on Smackdown

Mar 15, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

A mystery vignette for Rey Fenix aired on Smackdown last night with WWE taking the same route to introduce him as they did for his brother Penta.

The whole vignette was in silhouette and shows a figure wearing a mask and similar tattoos as the Mexican star running the ropes. Bright red and orange lights dominate the video and it ends with the masked star sitting on the turnbuckles.

That was not the only teaser that aired on Smackdown as later in the broadcast, another 15-second clip aired showing a black background, white smoke, an unidentified noise, and the number 4 showing on screen. It’s currently unknown who this is for as there were not too much hints in it.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

