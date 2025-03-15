Triple H congratulates The Street Profits (photo), update on Jeff Cobb

Mar 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Cobb had turned down AEW several years back because he was happy in NJPW, so happy that he ended up moving to Japan, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cobb and WWE have had talks, but no confirmation of a deal. Cobb is currently booked for the April 11 Windy City Riot show in Chicago.

Triple H congratulates The Street Profits after winning The Tag Championships on SmackDown.

