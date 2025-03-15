Speedball Mike Bailey discusses how he used his time off

Mike Bailey recently discussed how he used his time off between December and March to develop a new finishing move while renewing his visa in Canada. “I’ve thought about it a lot, I’ve been practicing that move. I felt I needed something quicker, something more direct, something that requires a less specific setup than ‘The Ultimate Weapon.'”

During his absence from competition, Bailey dedicated hours to refining his craft at a wrestling school in Montreal. “And during the whole time I was off, I was in Canada getting my visa renewed between December and March, and I spent a lot of time there, several hours every week in the IWS dojo, which is a wrestling school in Montreal, training and teaching there.” His primary focus was perfecting a new kick. “I’ve been working on that kick extremely hard every chance I get for the last three months.”

Bailey also revealed the name of his new finisher, which holds a special meaning. “And I call it, name reveal right here, ‘Time Adventure.’ Which is a reference to the final episode of what is one of the greatest TV shows of all time, ‘Adventure Time.'”

Source: SI

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

