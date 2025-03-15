Rikishi lashes out at WrestleMania ticket sales reports down due to his son winning the Rumble

Rikishi lashes out at haters who say WrestleMania 41 ticket sales are trash because of his son Jey Uso.

“It ain’t because it’s my son. So let’s make that clear, right now! I don’t read a lot of stuff that’s out there, nor do I give a dang. The bottom line is, don’t hate the player, hate the game Uce.

Let’s get the kid his flowers. I’m always going to stand up for my boy. Let’s not say he’s even my son. As a pro wrestler, you and I and everybody that’s a wrestler that’s listening…tell me for one second, nobody dreams to ever be able to get an opportunity to main event WrestleMania, the biggest show on Earth.

You talk about tickets? Go check the revenue on merchandise. Look at your kids, look at your family-whose merch are they wearing? You got ‘Yeet, Yeet!’ Even the pets are saying ‘Yeet.”

(source: Rikishi via Off The Top)

