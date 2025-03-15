PPV buy numbers for AEW Revolution, Ric Flair and the Nitro Girls (photo), Swerve Strickland note

– Ric Flair and the Nitro Girls at the Big Event NY.

– AEW Revolution 2025 did the biggest pay-per-view numbers since All In 2024, with a first week estimate in the range of 135,000 to 140,000 buys

– Swerve Strickland suffered a broken eardrum during Revolution PPV, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

