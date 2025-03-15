PPV buy numbers for AEW Revolution, Ric Flair and the Nitro Girls (photo), Swerve Strickland note

Mar 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Ric Flair and the Nitro Girls at the Big Event NY.

– AEW Revolution 2025 did the biggest pay-per-view numbers since All In 2024, with a first week estimate in the range of 135,000 to 140,000 buys

Swerve Strickland suffered a broken eardrum during Revolution PPV, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Torrie Wilson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal