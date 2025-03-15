Match announced for AEW Collision, Kross vs. Hammerstone, Punk/Moose note

– Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne added to Saturday’s AEW Collision.

– “So while I was world champ there was plans for punk to come to TNA and us feuding. Punk vs. Lesnar from SS2013 was one of my favorite matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome but obviously it never happened but who knows shout out to CM Punk, GOAT. “ – Moose

– WWE star Karrion Kross’ opponent for Future Stars of Wrestling’s Chris Bey Benefit for Bey show has been confirmed to be former TNA Wrestling star Alex Hammerstone.

