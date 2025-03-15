Mat veteran doesn’t believe Lex Luger is a hall of famer

Fans were delighted when it was officially announced that Lex Luger would finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, with him considered by many to be one of the most notable omissions. However, it appears that not everyone feels he is worthy of such an honor, with Dutch Mantell noting on his podcast that he didn’t know what to do in the ring and wouldn’t thank opponents for putting him over. Additionally, in 1987, Mantel revealed that Luger had to be convinced by Tully Blanchard to work a match with him and his tag partner at the time, Bobby Jaggers, seemingly feeling he was above wrestling them.

“He was kind of in the same boat that, Jade Cargill is in, looks great and big, but not a clue what to do. Not a clue because he was a babyface and they would take him in the ring and the heel would go out of his way. I mean, that was his job, he would go out of his way to make him look good, plus get pinned so Luger could look good.

And sometimes I heard he came back and didn’t even thank the guy he was in the ring with. And that. That’s really a no no … He didn’t even want to work with us. It was him and Tully. Blanchard. And Tully is great, but he didn’t want to work with us until he said, ‘You gotta be shit-in me, that you don’t work with Dutch and Bobby.’ He said, okay, ‘I’ll do it.’”

It was thought that under Vince McMahon’s leadership, Luger would never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, not just because of his past arrests and the fact Miss Elizabeth died while in a relationship with him, but more for how he departed WWE back in 1995.

For those unaware, Luger’s contract with WWE had just expired, but McMahon fully expected him to re-sign for at least two more years. However, Luger felt he had more chance to be pushed in WCW as a star and switched sides without telling McMahon beforehand. And while Vince was known to be disappointed, Linda was reportedly even more angry because she believed it personally had hurt her husband.

