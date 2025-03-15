Full list of WWE Superstars and dates set for WWE World at WrestleMania 41

Fanatics Events and WWE announced the full list of WWE Superstars who will be appearing for photo and autograph opportunities and their respective dates at WWE World at WrestleMania 41.

A single day general admission ticket is required to enter WWE World and then individual tickets for each WWE Superstar you want to meet must be purchased.

Individual photo/autograph tickets will go on sale this coming week.

Interesting to note is that TNA World champion Joe Hendry is slated to appear on two different days at WWE World, the only one from TNA scheduled to be there.

Set to appear on Thursday, April 17, are Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens, Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profits, Tama Tonga, Tiffany Stratton, and Zelina Vega.

Appearing on Friday, April 18, are AJ Styles, Alpha Academy, Bayley, Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, Lyra Valkyria, Penta, R-Truth, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rhea Ripley.

Those scheduled for Saturday, April 19, are Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Bron Breakker, Candice LeRae, DIY, Grayson Waller, Iyo Sky, Joe Hendry, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Omos, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Undertaker, Torrie Wilson, and Xavier Woods.

On Sunday, April 20, there will be CM Punk, Ethan Page, Jimmy Uso, Joe Hendry, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Kelani Jordan, Mike Tyson, Naomi, Natalya, Rey Mysterio, Shotzi, Solo Sikoa, Stephanie Vaquer, The Miz, Trish Stratus, and X-Pac.

Finishing off on Monday, April 21, are Alexa Bliss, Dominik Mysterio, Fraxiom, Giulia, Jacob Fatu, Jaida Parker, Kairi Sane, LA Knight, Ludwig Kaiser, Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, and War Raiders.

