Former WWE wrestler files a lawsuit, Punk to confront Reigns, Survivor Series location

– Former WWE Raw star Odyssey Jones has filed a defamation lawsuit against his former partner due to alleged false accusations that led to his WWE release.

– WWE Survivor Series is expected to take place in San Diego in 2025.

(Source: Fightful)

– CM Punk confirmed via his Instagram, that he will be at WWE SmackDown next Friday night to confront Roman Reigns, about what he did inside the steel cage on Raw last Monday, after his match against Seth Rollins.

