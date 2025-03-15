CM Punk’s European dates confirmed, Drew McIntyre upset, recent photo of the Nitro Girls
– CM Punk’s upcoming schedule.
– Drew McIntyre (via Adams Apple) says he’s furious about not having a Championship match at WrestleMania 40.
“I’m ticked off about not being in a world title match! But I’m going to make something happen. Between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match, a compelling story people are invested in, and I’ll make sure the match is FANTASTIC.”
– The Nitro Girls:
