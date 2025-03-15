CM Punk shaves off his signature beard (photo), Moose impressing WWE officials

– CM Punk has shaved off his signature beard, sparking speculation that a new chapter in his career is beginning. Fans are reacting with curiosity and excitement, wondering if this change hints at a major character shift, storyline direction, or even a personal reinvention.

Punk’s transformations have always grabbed attention, and this bold move feels like the start of something fresh. Whether it’s a symbolic reset or a tease for what’s next, the wrestling world is watching closely.

– TNA star Moose reportedly made a fantastic impression in WWE after his match at NXT Roadblock, according to Fightful. It was noted that WWE officials praised Moose following his match against NXT Champion Oba Femi and felt they worked great together in the ring

