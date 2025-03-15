Bischoff says fans shouldn’t compare WWE and AEW, Ethan Page wants to face Nic Nemeth

– Eric Bischoff says it’s completely unhealthy for fans to compare WWE & AEW to each other

“I think it’s unhealthy to compare them. AEW is doing AEW things. WWE is doing WWE things, and they’re doing their respective things in their respective universes. They’re not the same universe.

Why would you compare them? Why would you compare a T-bone steak (WWE) to…oh, I don’t know, 6 ounces of yogurt (AEW)?”

(Source: Eric Bischoff via 83 Weeks)

– Ethan Page has named the TNA Wrestling stars he wants to face, teasing a big match with Nic Nemeth.

Speaking on The Takedown with SI, Page was asked about potential TNA dream matches, with WWE and TNA now in an official partnership.

Page argued that he has unfinished business with Joe Hendry, who he previously defended the NXT Championship against at No Mercy 2024.

Ethan Page then noted that he’s looking to cross paths with Nic Nemeth, noting that if they met in the ring, it’d be a big match.

