Attendance for AEW Revolution, matches announced for AEW Collision, today’s birthdays

– Collision card for tonight in Las Vegas:

• FTR vs Kyle O’Reilly/Roderick Strong II

• Katsuyori Shibata vs Ricochet

• Mark Briscoe vs Mark Davis

• Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne

– AEW Revolution in Los Angeles drew 11,425 fans inside Staples Center, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Making it the 2nd highest attended Revolution PPV ever after Sting’s retirement show.

– Happy Birthday to Jordan Devlin/JD McDonagh & MJF today.

