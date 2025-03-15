Attendance for AEW Revolution, matches announced for AEW Collision, today’s birthdays
– Collision card for tonight in Las Vegas:
• FTR vs Kyle O’Reilly/Roderick Strong II
• Katsuyori Shibata vs Ricochet
• Mark Briscoe vs Mark Davis
• Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne
– AEW Revolution in Los Angeles drew 11,425 fans inside Staples Center, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Making it the 2nd highest attended Revolution PPV ever after Sting’s retirement show.
– Happy Birthday to Jordan Devlin/JD McDonagh & MJF today.
Happy Birthday! @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/B87IfQzfZc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2025