AEW Collision

March 15 2025

Live From: Las Vegas Nevada

FTR, Ricochet and Mark Briscoe speak before we go live.

Match 1: AEW Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament Qualifier

Ricochet Vs Katsuyori Shibata

Ricochet dodges Shibata by going to each corner before putting Shibata in side headlock. Shibata kicked him in the thigh and Ricochet fell to the mat. Ricochet put him in another side headlock and shoulder tackled him. Shibata sat in the middle of the ring and refused to move. Ricochet ran at him and Shibata ducked. Shibata with a PK kick to Ricochet’s back. Ricochet went to the outside and Shibata ran at him and Ricochet corkscrewed his leg. Ricochet followed with a lariat from the top rope. Ricochet rammed him into the barricade and the apron. Back in the ring, Ricochet maintains offense. After the break, Ricochet chopped Shibata repeatedly until he got to his feet. Shibata hit him with a forearm and he dropped to the ground. Shibata ran the ropes and Ricochet took him down with a dropkick. Shibata is still down, so Ricochet drops in front of him. Shibata sat up and Ricochet slapped him repeatedly. Shibata placed his hand on Ricochet’s head as Ricochet slapped at him. Shibata did the Claw on Ricochet’s as they got to their feet. Shibata kicked him in the gut and sent Ricochet to the corner and kicked him in the face. He stomped Ricochet in the corner. Shibata ran for a dropkick, but stopped in front of Ricochet, who had covered himself, and slapped his bald head. Shibata followed with a suplex and pinned him for two. Ricochet was on the ropes and Shibata forearmed him. Ricochet with a brainbuster and Shibata immediately popped up to suplex him. Ricochet kicked him several times and bounced off the rope for a kickback, but Shibata caught his ankle and locked in the stepover toehold and a face hold. Ricochet crawled to the rope. Ricochet broke a gutwrench and sent Shibata into the corner. Shibata put Ricochet in a sleeper hold and Ricochet picked him and tossed him and kicked him in the head. He followed with an off the rope moonsault and a standing Shooting Star Press, but only got the two count. Ricochet picked up Shibata, but Shibata flipped over his head and put him in the sleeper hold. Ricochet got out, but he locked it in again. Ricochet used the ropes to get out of it and rolled up Shibata. Shibata put him in another sleeper hold. Shibata kneed him in the gut and did a backbreaker. He tried to kick Ricochet, but he ducked and got to his feet. Shibata followed him into the corner and Ricochet hit him with a back elbow. He rolled up Shibata and put his feets on the ropes. The referee missed it and Ricochet advanced to the tournament final. Winner via PInfall and advancing Ricochet

Backstage the Murder Machines and Mark Davis are beating up independent wrestlers.

A video airs of “Timeless” Toni Storm hit the slots, hit on anyone over 21, and made Wayne Newton say danke schoen. She wants to wrestle Megan Bayne and is ready for her.

Match 2: Singles Match

Powerhouse Hobbs Vs Griff Garrison

Powerhouse Hobbs makes his way through the crowd. Griff Garrison is already in the ring. Garrison ran his mouth and hit him with a forearm and Hobbs didn’t budge. He followed up multiple times and kicked Hobbs. Hobbs took Garrison down and snatched Preston Vance over the apron and took him down with a shoulder tackle. He sent Jacked Jameson over the top rope. Garrison kicked Hobbs and paid for it with a spinebuster.

Winner via Pinfall Powerhouse Hobbs

After the match, Vance and Jameson stood on the apron. Before they could get in, The Outrunners came out for the assist.

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed Thunder Rosa about Megan Bayne’s lack of respect. She’s sick and tired of her disrepecting her, Kris Statlander, and Storm. Bayne hit her with a big boot and hit her in the gut repeatedly with knee shots.

Match 3: AEW Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament Qualifier

Mark Davis Vs Mark Briscoe

Mark Davis comes to the ring first and is followed by Mark Briscoe. Davis backed Briscoe into the corner. He went for a chop, but Briscoe ducked and chopped him. Briscoe did a stand and switch when Davis hit him with a back elbow. Briscoe bounced off the ropes and slid under Davis’s leg. Briscoe punched and chopped him a few times and also threw in a headbutt. Briscoe hit him under the chin. Davis with a back body drop. He sent him into the corner and hit him with a forearm and followed with a sidewalk slam and a senton.

On the apron, Briscoe did a shoulder tackle through the ropes. He grabbed Davis by the head over the ropes and pulled him Davis. Davis went to the outside and Briscoe did a tope con hilo. Briscoe got a chair, but the ref took it. Davis pulled him out of the ring and sent him into the barricade. Briscoe sent him into the ringpost. Briscoe set up his chair on the apron to do a running flip.

Following the break, both men were on the ropes when Briscoe bit Davis on the face and shoved him off. Briscoe did a shotgun dropkick and both men were down. They both get to their feet and Briscoe chops him to the corner. Davis put him in the corner and returned the favor. They continued to exchange chops. Briscoe chops him to another corner and kicked Davis. He does an Irish Whip and does Redneck Kung Fu.

Briscoe with a lariat, but Davis doesn’t go down. Briscoe forearms him repeatedly. He bounced off the ropes to hit him and Davis finally staggered. Briscoe tried to suplex Davis, but he reversed it. Davis punched Briscoe and sent him to the corner. Davis suplexed him and took him down with a running knee. He tried to pin him for two.

Briscoe rolled out of the ring and Davis followed. Davis picked him up, but Briscoe fought him off, kicked him in the face and did a running blockbuster. Briscoe celebrated on the barricade before doing a running elbow drop. Briscoe send him back into the ring and he used the ropes for a lariat. He did a high angle Fisherman’s suplex and went for the cover, but Davis kicked out. Briscoe went for a Jay Driller, but Davis did a back body drop and a roll through. Davis with a piledriver, but Briscoe got a shoulder up. Davis was hitting him in the corner. He was running to the other corner, but Briscoe followed him and hit him in the neck. Davis stood up on the ropes, but Briscoe hit him again, causing Davis to fall on his shoulders into a Death Valley Driver. Briscoe set up for the Froggy Bow when Murder Machines came out. Lance Archer distracted the ref while Brian Cage pushed Briscoe. Davis caught him in the head with a kick. Davis hit him with the Coriolis Force and pinned him for the win.

Winner via Pinfall and advancing Mark Davis

Match 4: Handicap Match

Brian Cage and Lance Archer vs. four enhancement wrestlers

Cage and Archer hit a double team move on one of the wrestlers got get the quick win.

Winners via Pinfall Brian Cage and Lance Archer

After the match, Cage and Archer continued to rough up the enhancement wrestlers. Mark Briscoe ran out to help. Powerhouse Hobbs’ entrance music played and he also came out to fight Cage and Archer. Hobbs and Archer fought on the stage and eventually to the back. Cage and Briscoe fought in the crowd and eventually out of the arena area…

WHOSE HOUSE?! Swerve Strickland makes his way to the ring. Swerve is alone tonight and he takes a mic. Last Sunday he did what he said he’d do, and defeated Ricochet, despite getting a ruptured eardrum in the process. Nana is at home guarding the Embassy robes so that Swerve can focus on the big prize, the World title. To win the championship, you have to be elite. Last year, he became World champion, 126 days he was all elite. He will stand across the ring from the champion at Dynasty with a chance to repeat history.

Next week at Dynamite, it’s Cope vs Moxley in a Street Fight. Swerve says he goes way back with Copeland. Cope taught him what it’s like to seize the opportunity. But make no mistake about it, whether you are challenger or champion, Cope is in his way. Right now he’s a legend, an icon, but he will mow him down. As for Moxley, a 4-time World champion, and Swerve used to think they were cut from the same cloth, until Mox said no one in the back could hold the title like he can. Swerve mentions Moxley talking in riddles, and all Swerve sees is true desperation. Desperation is all he can hold on to. To catch a maniac, you gotta send a maniac. Whether it’s Mox or Cope, the outcome doesn’t matter, because the Dynasty era continues.

And Jon Moxley attacks from behind! He smacks Swerve in the knee with a crowbar and hits a stomp. Moxley hightails it out of there and we follow hm exiting the building. The cameras follow him. Moxley says respect will get you anywhere. Mox hates the Rated R Superstar, he hates what he’s turned him into. The Rated R Superstar is a deadman on Wednesday.

Doc Samson checks on Swerve in the ring, as Swerve’s already ruptured eardrum seems to be giving him issues.

*Lexy Nair is in the trainers room to check on Thunder Rosa. Rosa won’t let Bayne punk her tonight, she’s still determined to get in the ring.

Match 5: Trios Tag Team Match

Hologram and Top Flight – Dante and Darius Martin Vs Shane Taylor Promotions – Charly Bravo, Captain Shawn Dean and Lee Moriarty



The match is about to begin, but here come Cru (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) with chairs, which they set up on the stage to watch the match. Hologram and Moriarty start this one out, Hologram flipping out of some arm work. Quick pinfall exchanges, headscissors from Hologram, and we see Harleygram watching backstage. Dante Martin tags in, as does Shawn Dean. Darius and Dante with quick tags, armdrag from Dante, dropkick to Dean, and we see Action Andretti getting up and jawjacking with Dante.

Carly Bravo tags in, dropkick connects. And now all of STP beatdown Dante in the corner. Nigel commends the rizz of Moriarty and Tony has no idea what he’s talking about. Dean with a body slam and a leaping elbow drop gets 2. Dante tries to make the tag but Dean puts a stop to that. Bravo with a DDT, covers for 2. Harleygram is still backstage, and the Beast Mortos approaches her…and they look at each other before we cut back to ringside. Haha what the hell. Dante finally makes the tag to Darius who takes it to Dean. Bulldog into the ropes, enziguri, and a rope-assisted flatliner gets 2. Combo offense from the Infantry, Magic Killer-esque move but Hologram breaks up the pin. Dante with a tijeras to take Dean to the floor. Hologram with the suicide dive to Moriarty on the outside! Bravo misses an axe kick, Dante kicks him into an assisted German, and Dante picks up the 1, 2, 3!

Winners via Pinfall Hologram and Top Flight – Dante and Darius Martin

Women’s Division Singles Match

Megan Bayne Vs “Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa

Rosa has taped ribs due to the earlier attack. They come face to face as the bell rings. Shotgun dropkick from Rosa but Bayne just staggers back and doesn’t go down. Pump kick misses from Bayne and Rosa ties her up in the ropes, only for Bayne to come back with a running shoulder block. Rosa off the middle rope, gets caught and Bayne ragdolls her a bit before hitting an overhead belly to belly. Rosa rolls to the apron, and Bayne kicks her off to the outside. Bayne tosses Thunder Rosa back and forth between the barricade and the apron. Rosa tries to shove her off but Bayne simply body slams her on the floor. Bayne hoists Rosa on her shoulders and tosses her back into the ring.

Bayne takes a step back, flying lariat, 1, 2, no. Shoulder thrusts in the corner to the bad ribs, then nails a Falcon Arrow for 2. Chinlock applied by Megan, Rosa escapes with a jawbreaker. They trade forearms, Rosa escapes a suplex attempt and hits a dropkick. Rosa charges into the corner, gets tossed to the apron, and she climbs the buckles. Shotgun dropkick off the top, followed by the running dropkick against the bottom rope. Bayne gets pushed into the ringpost on the outside, bounced off the steps, and now they make their way onto the ramp. Rosa off the middle rope, gets caught but avoids whatever Bayne had in mind. Rosa charges and Bayne hits the Bow Down (F5) on the rampway! Rosa struggles back into the ring but is met by another Bow Down for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner via Pinfall Megan Bayne

*Post-match Bayne continues the assault with an Argentine Backbreaker…but HERE COMES TIMELESS TONI STORM! Storm marches to the ring and gets straight into it with Bayne! They trade blows, and Storm charges at her, but Bayne nails her with the Bow Down! Referees rush to the ring to restrain Bayne. Here comes Kris Statlander too who helps up Thunder Rosa. Luther equally rushes down and picks Toni Storm up, carrying her to the back.

Commentators announce that next week on AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday TNT Championship on the line as Daniel Garcia faces Adam Cole with everyone else barred from ringside.

Tag Team Match

Undisputed Kingdom Vs FTR

Garcia and Cole join the commentary desk at opposite ends. O’Reilly and Dax to start with some quick lockups. O’Reilly looks for an early ankle lock but Dax escapes to the outside. Cash tags in, but the UK get some double team offense in on him, including a diving knee drop across Strong’s knee. Chops and kicks from Roddy and Kyle, cover for just a 1 count. Palm strikes to Cash, Strong in, bit of miscommunication between him and Cash, until Cash hotshots Strong over the top rope. Dax in, series of quick elbow drops. Chops traded between Strong and Dax, Dax misses a splash in the corner, and Strong goads Cash to the floor. Dax looks for a piledriver but Strong avoids it and tags O’Reilly in, but the ref was distracted by Cash so he didn’t see it. Hart Attack from FTR, as Dax and Strong continue to stumble a little.

Cash and Dax whip Strong into the bottom rope, and Cash hits a leg drop on the apron. Dax back in, snap suplex, but a roll up from Strong gets 1. Snapmare by Dax, slaps on a chinlock. Strong gets out of it and they trade chops until Strong ducks and hits an Olympic slam. Tag to O’Reilly, big boot and kicks to Cash, knees to Dax, and an ankle lock to Cash but Dax from behind with a sleeper, only to get suplexed by Kyle. Small package from Cash for 2, Kyle sweeps the legs and again goes for the ankle lock. Cash kicks him off, rollup but O’Reilly flips back into the ankle lock, nicely done! Strong has an ankle lock on Dax on the apron too, until he gets kicked into the ringpost. Dax up top, diving headbutt to O’Reilly!

Dax gets O’Reilly on his shoulders, Cash up top but O’Reilly slips behind and breaks it up. O’Reilly joins Cash on the top rope, Cash evades and we get the top rope Steiner bulldog double team with Dax. FTR look for Shatter Machine, Roddy breaks it up. Knees and strikes from the UK get a 2 count. O’Reilly with a brainbuster to Cash while Dax attacks both UK guys. High Low on Dax! 1, 2, no, Cash charges O’Reilly in to the pin attempt to break it.

All four men tee off now with strikes. SHATTER MACHINE to Strong! 1, 2, NOOO, O’Reilly drags Dax off. Suicide dive from Cash! Dax back in, covers Strong, but Strong gets his foot on the ropes. This has hugely picked up now! 5 minutes remain apparently. Strong fights off both Dax and Cash in the corner, but Dax levels him with jabs. Strong placed on the top rope, Power and the Glory connects, NO knees up to Cash! Strong with a cradle, 1, 2, NO.

O’Reilly looks for the High Low, gets shoved to the side and Strong takes the SHATTER MACHINE once more! 1, 2, 3!!

Winners via Pinfall FTR

Cole and Garcia come face to face in the middle of the ring after the match but end up shaking hands. The UK ask to shake hands with FTR…but Dax doesn’t accept it and FTR walk up the ramp, calling after Garcia to get him to join them. FTR and Garcia celebrate while the Undisputed Kingdom regroup in the ring.

Collision ends.

