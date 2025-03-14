WWE files for a new trademark, plans Drew McIntyre, possible Bella Twins reunion in WWE

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, WWE originally planned for Drew McIntyre to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania. However, there’s one major obstacle—John Cena. If Cena defeats Rhodes for the title, it could derail any post-Mania plans involving McIntyre, as Meltzer believes a feud between the two isn’t likely.

“If Cena wins the Undisputed WWE Title, the McIntyre vs. Rhodes rivalry is unlikely to materialize,” Meltzer noted, casting doubt on McIntyre’s post-WrestleMania trajectory.

– Brie Bella says there are officially plans to reunite The Bella Twins and return back home to WWE.

“I know at some point, I will be going back to the company to do something. I’m not sure exactly when just yet, I don’t know the full story yet. But, yes, The Bellas will be back in WWE, it’s happening, it’s going to happen.”

(source: Brie Bella via Nikki & Brie Show)

– WWE has officially filed a new trademark for Chad Gable’s Lucha Libre character that debuted on RAW. The company recently trademarked the name “Grande Americano” on March 13, which Gable will be using going forward on WWE television.

