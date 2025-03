The Street Profits defeated DIY to become the new WWE World Tag Team Champions in Barcelona, Spain.

THE STREET PROFITS HAVE WON THE WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS IS THEIR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP WIN IN OVER FOUR YEARS #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Pbhq8OgJm5 — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 14, 2025

