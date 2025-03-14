Uso on learning he was winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, Cena booked for WWE Backlash

Jey Uso says he didn’t find out he was being booked to win the 2025 men’s WWE Royal Rumble until the day of the event, being told during a meeting alongside John Cena, CM Punk and Logan Paul:

“I didn’t find out till the day of. They just sit down whoever is the last four. We’ll have this group meeting, then, ‘Right, last four, stay’. They call out the last four, I’m in the four, I’m like, “Oh damn”.

“Then they’ll tell me right there, ‘You know, we’re going to go with Jey’. ‘I’m Just looking around like, ‘Yeah’.

“I’m freaking out to the whole day, but it’s a good thing, it’s great, it’s good pressure to get put on you that day. And also moving forward, I’m just excited, because that’s a great title accolade to have under your belt, as a wrestler, and for me.”

(source: Daily Mail)

– WWE has officially announced that John Cena will appear at Backlash in St. Louis on May 10.

