Toni Storm vs. Mariah May match given a five star rating, more on the Cargill/Baszler heat

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has rated Toni Storm vs. Mariah May Hollywood Ending at Revolution a full five stars.

– The heat on Jade Cargill came from the claim by other women in WWE that when there were problems in the ring, she’d blame the other person and was disrespectful.

A specific confrontation was Cargill pointing to a bruise on her arm and her telling Shayna Baszler that she needed to learn how to work, and Baszler responded saying if she was shooting, they would both know.

Later, when Cargill blamed others for problems in matches, Baszler came up to her and confronted her.

This was not a one person deal, but Baszler did go to talk to her about it, which didn’t make it better and Cargill got in Baszler’s face according to one person right there and said Baszler clearly wasn’t going to back down.

Other talent saw it and diffused it alongside management, and got them away from each other. Baszler was called to work with the production people on the key spots they were doing in her television match that night. Nothing else happened of significance after that.

