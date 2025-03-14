Title change at TNA Sacrifice, NXT talent appears (video)

Heather and Ash By Elegance defeated Spitfire to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.

Having the Personal Concierge added to the match was useful as Ash and Heather by Elegance defeated Spitfire in a 3 on 2 Handicap Match to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship!

The celebration didn’t last long as NXT’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four has crossed the line, making their intentions known as they want the titles.

