Title change at TNA Sacrifice, NXT talent appears (video)
Heather and Ash By Elegance defeated Spitfire to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.
AND NEW Knockouts World Tag Team Champions – @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless!
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/wQ1ThQcPVJ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
Having the Personal Concierge added to the match was useful as Ash and Heather by Elegance defeated Spitfire in a 3 on 2 Handicap Match to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship!
The celebration didn’t last long as NXT’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four has crossed the line, making their intentions known as they want the titles.
.@JakaraWWE and @lashlegendwwe have CROSSED THE LINE to interrupt the @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless celebration! @WWENXT
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv6zfO pic.twitter.com/76HbfPZFEQ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025