Spoilers: Ongoing WWE Smackdown taping results

Friday Night Smackdown goes international tonight with the first stop of the two-week European tour at the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

– LA Knight starts off SmackDown. He says the U.S titile. Jimmy Uso interrupts and the Solo Sikoa. Jimmy wants a title shop and Solo wants a title shot for Jacob. Tama attacks Jimmy from behind. Then the New Bloodline attacks LA Knight. Braun Strowman makes the save and a 6 man tag is made for right now. New Bloodline vs Braun, Jimmy and LA Knight

– Braun Strowman hits the powerslam on Tama Tonga and gets the win. After the match Solo hits a spike on Strowman. LA and Solo brawl threw the crowd. Jacob Fatu leaves Jimmy laying and then takes Strowman out through the barricade.

– Jade Cargill being interviewed by Cathy Kelly. She calls Naomi pathetic for playing the victim. She remembers being hit and thrown on to the car. She saw Naomi run away. Liv Morgan and Raquel interrupts saying you could have spoke up and kept them from getting blamed. Jade told Liv i’ll see you next week!

Jade Cargill sat down for an exclusive interview in an empty arena before the show. She’s NOT holding back, says she knows Naomi attacked her because she saw her running away as she was fading on top of that car. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eeoQB4KnTV — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) March 14, 2025

– Charlotte defeats B-Fab with the figure 8. She doesn’t let go and Tiffany Stratton comes down to make the save. The two brawl as security tries to keep them separated. Tiffany takesout Charlotte and security.

TIFFANY STRATTON GETTING ONE OF THE LOUDEST POPS OF THE NIGHT SO FAR. THEY'RE BRAWLING EVERYWHERE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RH6bIgcLsI — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) March 14, 2025

– Video package of Drew McIntyre talking about Damian Priest. Says he’s going to make sure Priest can’t take anything from him again.

– Charlotte and Tiffany come out brawling on the stage before Miz can start Miz TV! Tiffany lays out everyone with a moonsualt off the set laying waste to everyone.

– Cody Rhodes comes out for Miz TV and before Miz can ask a question Cody hits Cross Rhodes and asks Cena to grace us with his presence at Raw on SmackDown.

– Short Vignette shown for unknown superstar.

WWE JUST DROPPED A MYSTERIOUS TEASER. REY FENIX DEBUTING SOON #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0gphC85KPH — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) March 14, 2025

– Damian Priest defeats Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ after Drew McIntyre attacks Priest. Priest fights back, but McIntyre rips at Priest eyes. Shinsuke kicks Priest in the back of the head. McIntyre continues to beat down Priest. He lays him out with a Claymore.

– DIY says the Street Profits are the way they are because of them. They say they’re going to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships. MCMG appears and says they got next to finish what they started when DIY took the titles from them!

– Zelina Vega says she’s coming for Chelsea Greens U.S Championship. Piper tells her she has to go through her. Next week we will have Zelina vs Piper on SmackDown!

– Randy Orton defeats Carmelo Hayes! He tries to shake Carmelo’s hand and he fuses. Randy hits him with a 2nd RKO and goes to punt him. Kevin Owens pulls him out if the ring.

