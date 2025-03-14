Six facts you may not know about WWE’s Cathy Kelley

Cathy Kelley is one of WWE’s most talented backstage interviewers, but there’s a lot more to her than meets the eye! Here are six surprising facts about her:

* Early Media Career – Before joining WWE, Cathy was a host and producer for AfterBuzz TV, covering WWE Raw and NXT.

* Acting Debut – She made her acting debut in 2020 on the Netflix sitcom #blackAF, playing a flight attendant.

* Mensa Member – Cathy is a member of Mensa International, meaning she has one of the highest IQs in the world!

* Aviation Runs in the Family – Her grandfather, Bartram Kelley, was a senior engineer at Bell Helicopters and an aviation pioneer.

* No Wrestling Background – Surprisingly, Cathy didn’t grow up watching wrestling and has no interest in stepping into the ring herself.

* Name Change Rejected – When she first joined WWE, Cathy wanted to change her name, but the company rejected her idea.

