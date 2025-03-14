Scott D’Amore on the partnership between WWE and TNA

Scott D’Amore spoke about the partnership between WWE and TNA, calling it a win for everyone involved. “I think it’s a win for everybody. It’s a win for WWE, who has so many talents under contract and I think needs places to rep people and certainly get them in a different environment. It’s a win for TNA, because they get the association with the industry leader, the biggest company in the world. They get an opportunity to expose some of their talent on a larger platform with NXT and wrestling fans win because it’s exciting and fun.”

Reflecting on past conversations about wrestling collaborations, D’Amore mentioned his discussion with Jeff Jarrett. “Jeff Jarrett and I chatted the other day and I said to Jeff, ‘It’s crazy because I think you and I double were two of the people who years before it was en vogue were preaching—collaboration is king. Companies need to work together. We need to break down some of these artificial walls.’” He emphasized how his belief in partnerships led to rebuilding relationships with other major promotions. “So I was a firm believer in that and that’s why we fostered and really rebuilt that relationship between TNA and New Japan. That’s why it was important to try to build a relationship with AEW. That’s why it was important to reach out and see if WWE, with the new regime and everything, if they had different ears that were open to listening.”

While optimistic, D’Amore acknowledged that the long-term success of the partnership remains to be seen. “I think that the partnership is good for wrestling. I don’t know that there’s a lot of downsides to it right now. The real tell will be how is it in three or five years and how’s it look then? I don’t know where it ends up. I don’t know how it goes, but it’s an exciting time to be a wrestling fan for sure.”

Source: Fightful

