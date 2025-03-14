Quick Smackdown preview, WWE Premier League & Scottish Premiership Legacy Championship belts
– Tonight on SmackDown …
* MizTV with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes
* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* DIY vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships
#DIY will put their WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against the Street Profits tomorrow night on #SmackDown! Who ya got?!
BARCELONA, SPAIN
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2025
(Be sure to join us tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage)
– WWE have now released Premier League & Scottish Premiership Legacy Championship belts …
Introducing exclusive WWE Legacy Title Belts featuring the official branding and colors of 13 major European football clubs!
Available to pre-order now from @WWEShop and @Fanatics.
More details ➡️ https://t.co/zDXTBsZqyz pic.twitter.com/n69QxN1kdZ
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2025