Quick Smackdown preview, WWE Premier League & Scottish Premiership Legacy Championship belts

Mar 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tonight on SmackDown …

* MizTV with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

* DIY vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships

– WWE have now released Premier League & Scottish Premiership Legacy Championship belts …

