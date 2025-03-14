Quick Smackdown preview, WWE Premier League & Scottish Premiership Legacy Championship belts

– Tonight on SmackDown …

* MizTV with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

* DIY vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships

#DIY will put their WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against the Street Profits tomorrow night on #SmackDown! Who ya got?! BARCELONA, SPAIN

️https://t.co/b4mEOwf8Ja pic.twitter.com/mMlUVZd7cv — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2025

(Be sure to join us tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage)

– WWE have now released Premier League & Scottish Premiership Legacy Championship belts …

Introducing exclusive WWE Legacy Title Belts featuring the official branding and colors of 13 major European football clubs! Available to pre-order now from @WWEShop and @Fanatics.

More details ➡️ https://t.co/zDXTBsZqyz pic.twitter.com/n69QxN1kdZ — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2025

