Possible name for Rock and Cena duo, Jey Uso not considered about Wrestlemania match order

– WWE are currently discussing what to name the pairing of The Rock and John Cena and one of the names currently under consideration is ‘The Rock and Soul Connection’. That is according to WrestleVotes, who said on WrestleVotes Radio: “The unlikely yet shocking pair of The Rock and John Cena will have strong promotion behind it as we move towards WrestleMania, with one of the ideas being to label the duo ‘The Rock and Soul Connection’, a nod to The Rock’s father ‘Soulman’ Rocky Johnson perhaps…The Rock and Soul Connection is an idea, it’s not official. It’s one of the ideas on the table to label the pairing of The Rock and John Cena.”

— Jey Uso (via Daily Mail) says he doesn’t care about match order at WrestleMania and is focused on becoming Champion.

“WrestleMania 41, night 1 or night 2, whichever match I’m on I don’t care. I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. It is what it is, you know what I’m saying.

I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match, so that’s all I’m focused on Uce.”

