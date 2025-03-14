Photo: Becky Lynch visits Arena Naucalpan in Mexico

Mar 14, 2025 - by James Walsh

Becky Lynch took a trip to visit Arena Naucalpan in Mexico on Friday. The former WWE Women World Champion posted to her Instagram stories on Friday to share a picture of herself at the arena. You can see her post below courtesy of the Becky Lynch Updates fan account on Twitter.

Lynch hasn’t been on WWE television since May of last year, and there is not yet word on when she may make her return.

